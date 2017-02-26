Madikizela‚ who also serves as Human Settlements MEC in the Western Cape‚ is a rising star in the party.

His election came after City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille unexpectedly resigned from her position amid internal party divisions.

He beat competitors Shaun August‚ Lennit Max‚ Arlene Adams and David Langeveld by a 75% margin.

Madikizela spoke last week about people in the DA who allegedly said the party was not ready for a black leader in the province.

In a post on his Facebook page on Sunday‚ Madikizela said his party did not need a black leader to attract black voters as the DA had previously grown when it was led by Tony Leon and later by Helen Zille.

“When Mmusi Maimane took over as a black leader‚ we certainly increased our support in black areas. It is true that identity politics is still a major factor in SA‚ but people want good leaders that fight for them‚ understand their plight and do something to change their situation – irrespective of the colour of their skin‚” Madikizela wrote.

He said speaking the people’s language and sharing their history might be an advantage‚ but was certainly not a prerequisite.

“We've seen many black leaders in many countries who became worse oppressors of their people than the their former colonisers; we are seeing this here in our country as well‚” he said.

Madikizela will be in his new post for only six months as the DA is due for an elective conference in August. But his election means he will go to the conference with the upper hand. It also means he will be favourite to succeed Zille as premier.

Madikizela is originally from Bizana in the Eastern Cape.

Politically he is well travelled‚ having been member of the ANC in the province until he was fired amid infighting between factions supporting Mcebisi Skwatsha and Ebrahim Rasool.

He later joined the UDM and served as its regional secretary in the Cape Metro region but resigned in 2008 and joined Zille as her media liaison officer while she was Mayor of Cape Town.

Leading up to this election‚ insiders said he was Zille’s candidate while his opponent‚ Shaun August‚ was perceived as a De Lille candidate.

Madikizela was not available for comment by the time of publication.