Zuma will visit Block L‚ an area he mentioned in the State of the Nation address as requiring special attention due to crime which is making life unbearable for residents‚ including students at Tshwane University of Technology‚ the Presidency said in a statement.

Zuma plans to "speak to residents and visit the police station to receive a briefing on challenges and support needed in the fight against crime in Soshanguve. He will have a special focus on drug trafficking and substance abuse and the impact that drugs such as nyaope have on crime‚" the statement said.

The visit was due to start at 10am but by noon‚ Zuma had not arrived.

