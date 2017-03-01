 'Give us a job‚ or pay us while we look for work' - Unemployed graduates - Times LIVE
   
Wed Mar 01 16:21:21 SAST 2017

'Give us a job‚ or pay us while we look for work' - Unemployed graduates

Aretha Linden | 2017-03-01 15:56:02.0
Hundreds of unemployed students who have obtained degrees and diplomas from tertiary institutions marched to the Premier's Office in the Eastern Cape to demand jobs - failing which‚ a stipend.
Image by: Aretha Linden/DispatchLIVE

Eastern Cape unemployed graduates have called on the government to give every jobless graduate a stipend of R3‚000 a month.

Hundreds of unemployed students who have obtained degrees and diplomas from tertiary institutions marched to the Premier's Office on Wednesday to demand jobs - failing which‚ a stipend.

The march was a continuation of the series of flash mobs staged by the #HireAGraduate movement last week.

The members handed over a memorandum of demands to the premier‚ Phumulo Masualle.

