'Give us a job‚ or pay us while we look for work' - Unemployed graduates
Eastern Cape unemployed graduates have called on the government to give every jobless graduate a stipend of R3‚000 a month.
Hundreds of unemployed students who have obtained degrees and diplomas from tertiary institutions marched to the Premier's Office on Wednesday to demand jobs - failing which‚ a stipend.
The march was a continuation of the series of flash mobs staged by the #HireAGraduate movement last week.
The members handed over a memorandum of demands to the premier‚ Phumulo Masualle.
