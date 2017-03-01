Price tag of freedom: Malema reveals how much money it cost to get Bonginkosi Khanyile out on bail

Malema was speaking outside the Constitutional Court on Wednesday where Khanyile was granted bail after his legal team and the prosecution reached a settlement that was made an order of the Constitutional Court.

Malema said Khanyile was jailed by a system that only favours those who have money.

“The question we must ask is: how many Africans are in jail failed by the judicial system that favours the rich.

“We did not spend less than R500‚000 on this one individual because to get the best lawyers and best team‚ you have to spend a lot of money.”

Malema said the money spent on Khanyile’s legal team did not go to waste as he was released on bail.

“When I went to see him [in January]‚ I told him we will never rest until you are out of here and when I was speaking to the fighters‚ I said we are going to assemble the best team to get him out of jail because I knew that we are right in fighting for his freedom. Today we came here to fetch him…"

The EFF leader further claimed the African National Congress is using apartheid “tactics” to jail innocent people.

“The ANC is using apartheid tactics to jail people without trial. When they disagree with you politically and they can’t persuade you politically‚ they will lock you up. That is crime against humanity.

“That is against the spirit of our constitution. They [ANC] are known for not respecting the constitution. They urinate on top of the constitution. If you want to know how they urinate on top of the constitution‚ see who is occupying the Union Buildings. That is a direct urinating on top of the constitution because (President Jacob) Zuma is not supposed to be president of this country if the ANC respected the constitution."

Khanyile was arrested in September when Durban University of Technology students clashed with riot police at the height of fee free education protests. A Durban magistrate denied him bail‚ a decision which was upheld on appeal at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg. He then took his case to the Constitutional Court. He faces eight charges including assault‚ inciting violence and being in possession of explosives.