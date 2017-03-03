 A whopping 64.6% of the Eastern Cape budget goes towards paying civil servants - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Fri Mar 03 13:53:34 SAST 2017

Treasury saves tax payers billions

A whopping 64.6% of the Eastern Cape budget goes towards paying civil servants

Zingisa Mvumvu | 2017-03-03 12:58:59.0
MEC Sakhumzi Somyo
Image by: DEDEAT_EC via Twitter

A shocking R48.1-billion is used to pay the salaries of 144,571 public servants in the Eastern Cape.

Save & Share

This constitutes 64.6% of the total 2017-18 provincial budget.

Opposition parties in the Bhisho legislature reacted with shock to this budget allocation presented by finance MEC Sakhumzi Somyo yesterday.

The UDM’s Thando Mpulu and DA leader at the legislature‚ Bobby Stevenson‚ both said it was a worry that a R48.1-billion wage bill was taking too much out of the R74-billion total budget.

This‚ they said‚ was compromising service delivery.

– TMG Digital/DispatchLIVE

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X