Thanks to the thousands who have fled the province in the last four years‚ the Eastern Cape has taken a R10-billion knock in the slice of the budget it has received from the national government since 2013.

By August‚ 247 000 had migrated from the province in just one year‚ according to Statistics SA.

Adding to the pain‚ Finance MEC Sakhumzi Somyo announced in his budget speech in Bhisho yesterday that the province also had to forgo 1% of its share from the national Treasury to help reduce South Africa’s rising debt.

Somyo tabled a R74.4-billion budget yesterday.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan indicated last month that the debt was half of the country’s gross domestic product.

Yesterday‚ it emerged that all nine provincial governments and national departments would have to take a 1% cut in their share from the Treasury.

The Eastern Cape’s 1% amounts to R380-million. Provincial departments receiving the bulk of the budget are:

Health: R21.7-billion; Roads and Public Works: R5-billion; Social Development: R2.6-billion; and Human Settlements: R2.6-billion.

“This means that the provincial government has to continue doing more with less‚” Somyo said.

Full story in The Herald

– TMG Digital/HeraldLIVE