The Department of Social Development had requested National Treasury’s participation. However‚ National Treasury advised that the request could not be favorably considered.

This was because the procurement regulatory framework delegates this responsibility to the Accounting Officer of the respective department and because SASSA and the Department of Social Services have announced publicly that at some point they will approach National Treasury to regularise process under way.

In the light of this‚ "the participation of National Treasury at this stage will amount to a conflict of interest".

"National Treasury remains committed to assist when required to find solutions within the confines of the constitution and the procurement regulatory framework to ensure that the deserving beneficiaries of the grants do not suffer."