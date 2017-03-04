The comment comes on the heels of the disclosure that the director-general of the social development department‚ Zane Dangor‚ has resigned‚ citing as the reason "a breakdown in the relationship between myself and the minister on the management of the processes towards ensuring grants are paid".

Dangor’s departure‚ just four months since his appointment‚ is a shattering blow to hopes that social grants — relied upon by 17 million people — will continue being paid after the South African Social Security Agency’s contract with Cash Paymaster Services ends on March 31.

In an astonishing broadside at Dlamini on Saturday‚ Themba Godi‚ the chairman of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts‚ charged that her department was “clearly falling apart” and said she must shoulder the full responsibility for the grants debacle.

Responding to Dangor's resignation‚ DA spokesperson on social development Bridget Masango‚ said this was “yet another sign of the Social Development Minister’s destructive and toxic influence and should see her removed immediately”.

“The DA will write to the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development‚ Rosemary Capa‚ to request that she invite Mr Dangor to come before the committee to detail what has been taking place‚” Masango said.

“Dlamini has utterly failed to ensure that SASSA was ready to take over the distribution of grants at the end of this month when the current invalid CPS contract comes to an end and has allowed the situation to reach crisis point.

“In fact‚ she has manufactured this crisis and even misled the Constitutional Court in October last year when she stated that SASSA would be ready to take over the distribution.

“Dlamini cannot be trusted with the livelihoods of 17 million poor and vulnerable South Africans.

“The President has more than enough cause to remove her and for the sake of millions of South Africans‚ the DA calls on him to do so immediately‚” Masango added.

Saying that there was no doubt the department was “in a serious crisis‚ Congress of the People also called for Dlamini’s resignation and said that Dangor should reveal to the country the truth about what was really going on.

“Congress of the People is very disappointed that Dangor decided to resign before telling the country the whole truth about this whole Sassa saga. COPE have expected that Minister Bathabile Dlamini would resign and not Dangor.

“COPE urges Dangor not to be a coward and leave in silence; he must explain to the country what is really happening with this untouchable contract in the Department of Social Welfare‚ he owes it to the country‚” said COPE spokesman Dennis Bloem.

“We are also calling for Dlamini to tender her resignation for failing to give proper political direction in this time of uncertainty with regards to the payouts of social grants‚” he added.