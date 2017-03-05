“It is virtually five minutes to midnight and the Minister is still playing mind games on the certainty of SASSA’s Social Grants debacle‚” said Ben Theron‚ OUTA’s portfolio director.

He said South Africa was a Constitutional Democracy and expected its political leaders to respect and act within the confines of the highest law of the land‚ with the Minister of Social Development positioned by the President in order to serve the people of South Africa.

Sunday’s briefing of the nation by Minister Bathabile Dlamini‚ on the future of social grants and the assurance that 17 million South Africans would be in good hands come the end of March 2017 when the contract with Cash Paymaster Services expires‚ was nothing short of a disgrace.

“We expected the minister to share the status of negotiations‚ the costs and the process to transfer of responsibility from the contractor to the in-house disbursement management team‚” said Theron.

“Instead‚ double-speak and denial was the order of the day‚ with no clarity about the sudden resignation of Mr [Zane] Dangor‚ her Director General‚ or the absence of the SASSA CEO at the briefing.

“After 60 minutes of obfuscation‚ misdirection and an attempt to paint a picture of bliss‚ the outcome of her briefing was summed up into one sentence: ‘We will continue to pay the grants on 1st April!’”

Theron said the public were still none the wiser on the following points:- - The legality of the CPS service contract after 31st March 2017; - The cost involved of the revised contract after negotiation with CPS; - Why the Constitutional Court instruction was ignored and the process manipulated to create the current crisis. - What the hand-over period will be to the new service providers.

“The Minister’s media briefing appears to be taking an opportunity to stave off the trouble she faces‚ when having to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA)‚ who had to resort to issuing a summons to Minister Dlamini‚ to appear before the committee.

“Additionally‚ the minister has to appear before the Constitutional Court on the 15th March‚ to give input on why their court ruling of 2013 was not implemented‚ despite ample time to do so.

“OUTA believes that South Africa is facing its biggest crisis since democracy and the response from those in charge has been weak‚ contemptuous and dismissive‚ leaving society to question whether this grave fiasco is due to gross incompetence or due to planned sabotage in an attempt to achieve another objective‚” Theron said.