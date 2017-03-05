The department called a media briefing on Sunday to announce that no grant beneficiary is going to be left unpaid on April 1 after the contract with Cash Paymaster Services expires.

The department said it plans to continue using CPS over the next two years to pay the grant recipients‚ but said a deal has not yet been signed.

“Mr Dangor is well respected within the sectors of social development. I am not going to discuss anything about him‚” Dlamini said in Pretoria on Sunday.

She said if Dangor wanted to make allegations about his relationship with her‚ that was his choice.

Dlamini refused to answer a number of questions related to why the department and the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) wanted to continue dealing with CPS‚ whose contract with SASSA was declared to be invalid by the Constitutional Court in 2015.

“I don't want to respond to people who want to impose themselves on us. We are here to explain to the nation about the first of April. It should be clear that on the first of April‚ we are paying grants‚” Dlamini said.