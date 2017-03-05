SASSA debacle proof that ANC hates the poor‚ says NUMSA
The brewing crisis surrounding the grant payment system at the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is further proof that the ANC government hates the poor and the working class of South Africa‚ the trade union NUMSA says.
“The Department of Social Development which is tasked with taking care of the most vulnerable members of society is showing us that it simply doesn't care about the majority of the people in our country‚” said NUMSA general secretary Irvin Jim.
“We are at a point where we have no idea whether 17 million South Africans will receive their social grant payments at the beginning of April. The crisis is self-made and it seems clear to us as NUMSA that this was intentional.
“First of all the minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini must be removed immediately‚ and Dlamini together with senior officials must be criminally investigated to establish whether the delay in awarding a service provider was indeed deliberate‚ as reported by several media houses‚” Jim added.
