DA spokesperson on social development Bridget Masango said the “disgraceful contempt” shown by the Minister of Social Development‚ Bathabile Dlamini‚ towards these poor and vulnerable South Africans at a media conference on Sunday morning deserved condemnation in the strongest terms possible.

“The DA is both shocked and angered by the Minister’s failure to table a clear plan to resolve this crisis. If anything her unwillingness to provide clear answers‚ determination to blame the media‚ and refusal to explain the Director General’s resignation‚ provides the clearest indication yet as to why we are in this mess today.

“Indeed‚ Dlamini doesn’t care about the poor‚ or all those South Africans‚ young and old‚ who rely on a social grant to survive. She is in this job just to feed at the trough – not to make a difference‚” Masango asserted.

She added that President Zuma must also be held accountable for this growing crisis.

“He has remained silent until the last possible minute‚ and failed to fire Minister Dlamini – the bare minimum he could do – to show that he was equally concerned about grant recipients.

“Jacob Zuma rewards failure‚ so long as it means he remains in power.

“The DA will not let the ANC get away with taking grants away from our poor and vulnerable. We are ready to do whatever we can to ensure that every person who needs a grant‚ gets a grant‚ come 1st April 2017.

“We will therefore continue with our application in the Constitutional Court‚ seeking accountability for those who have failed to ensure SASSA’s readiness to take over the distribution of grants and who have put the livelihoods of 17 million poor and vulnerable South Africans at risk‚” Masango said.

As a part of its application‚ the DA was seeking a declaratory order from the court confirming that the Minister of Social Development‚ the CEO of the SASSA and the SASSA‚ had violated their duties in terms of sections 165(4) and (5) and section 195 of the Constitution.

“We are further seeking a declaration that the Minister has violated her oath of office in failing to perform the functions of her office with honour‚ dignity and to the best of her ability‚” Masango added.

She said the DA’s preparations for a mass march on Friday were also continuing.

“We are ready to send a clear message to Minister Dlamini that her disdain for the poor will not be left unanswered. Dlamini must go and go now. We will make this clear on Friday.”