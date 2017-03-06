“It all started with an approved march in the morning for the community to hand over a memorandum to the relevant Human Settlements officials‚ which went well‚” said Police spokesperson Kay Makubela on Monday afternoon.

“The protestors dispersed peacefully but while police were there‚ they heard word that other community members went to the councillor’s house and began throwing stones into the house.”

According to Makhubele‚ a tussle then occurred between the group of protestors attacking the councillor’s house and another group that took it upon themselves to protect the house.

“Police were called and dispersed them with rubber bullets and thereafter police were told that a shop was looted nearby.”

Makhubele says that the shop has since been closed‚ and that no arrests were made by police who arrived on the scene. No injuries having been reported either.

“At the moment‚ the situation is calm. The roads are open and traffic is flowing and the police are in the area monitoring the situation. We suspect it’s some of the protestors who were at the councillor’s house and took a chance because the shop is nearby‚” said Makhubele.

One of the looted stores in #Olievenhoutbosch pic.twitter.com/nHyh6VUR7F — Boikhutso (@ThatDudeBeeKay) 6 March 2017

“Most shops are now closed because the owners are scared‚” he added. Protestors are alleging that the councillor has been engaged in corrupt activities which include selling RDP houses while hundreds of people have been waiting for housing in the area.

- TMG Digital