Instead‚ spokesman Mayihlome Tshwete was dispatched to deliver the prepared speech on his behalf to the Topco Media Top 500 Companies Awards in Johannesburg.

In the speech prepared for the event‚ which was circulated to media less than two hours before the 8pm start‚ Gigaba said the four pillars of society each have a role to build the South African economy.

Gigaba's four-point plan for riches in South Africa - and stern words for business

These included that: "Holders of capital must accept some taxation on wealth‚ to fund worthy investments such as affordable‚ quality education for all. Government must demonstrate productivity‚ value for money and limit corruption to justify taxation. The management class must moderate salaries and pay workers a decent wage. Workers must increase productivity to justify significantly higher wages‚ and pursue representation on boards and profit-sharing to further incentivize high productivity."

Much of Gigaba's prepared speech‚ however‚ was devoted to giving his audience a stiff lecture.

One of his pre-written remarks stated: "As managers of the leading companies in the country‚ you are among the most privileged people in society...You can choose short term gain‚ and long term dystopia‚ by focusing only on your own interests".