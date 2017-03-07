"We must forge a new social compact between the state‚ business and workers‚" he said at the Topco Media Top 500 Companies Awards in Johannesburg on Tuesday night.

"Holders of capital must accept some taxation on wealth‚ to fund worthy investments such as affordable‚ quality education for all.

"Government must demonstrate productivity‚ value for money and limit corruption to justify taxation.

"The management class must moderate salaries and pay workers a decent wage.

"Workers must increase productivity to justify significantly higher wages‚ and pursue representation on boards and profit-sharing to further incentivize high productivity."

Much of Gigaba's prepared speech‚ however‚ was devoted to giving his audience a stiff lecture.

"As managers of the leading companies in the country‚ you are among the most privileged people in society. You wield enormous economic power‚ influencing what will be produced‚ how it will be produced‚ and how the revenue created will be shared and deployed. You can choose short term gain‚ and long term dystopia‚ by focusing only on your own interests..."

Gigaba accused business of pulling in a different direction from government‚ specifically in competition policy‚ transformation issues and immigration.

"We have seen repeated scandals of collusion by powerful companies in our economy. These practices are grave acts of fraud and theft‚ and they undermine the vital trust on which successful economies depend.

"...Also disappointingly‚ companies in some labour-intensive sectors seem to see immigrants as a replacement for South Africans‚ rather than a complement to them. This creates social tensions around the role of immigrants in some of our communities."

He then offered up this alternative choice: "You can work with government‚ labour and civil society in forging a new‚ more equitable‚ more sustainable future".

"...We must transition from a heavily concentrated‚ extractive‚ exploitative economy‚ to an industrial and knowledge economy which is inclusive‚ in which benefits are widely shared‚ with black people able to create wealth and develop economic power."

He said this required the creation of a class of black industrialists who owned medium and large companies to produce value-added goods and services.

"... This future requires a developmental state‚ a capitalist class with a sense of enlightened self-interest‚ and workers‚ to be in conversation with one another‚ in partnership with one another‚ and with a sense of responsibility towards building a South Africa which works for everyone."