WATCH: Bathabile Dlamini's memorable moments
Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini is no stranger to controversy, whether it's 'body-shaming' a member of Parliament or sparring with journalists at press conferences.
Watch the video above for some of her most memorable moments caught on camera.
On Tuesday, Dlamini made a long-awaited appearance before parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday. She has faced a barrage of criticism in recent weeks‚ as the fate of 17 million grant recipients remains unclear.
The minister has assured beneficiaries that their grants will be paid from April 1‚ after months of uncertainty around the social grant distribution agency. The contract of the current agent‚ Cash Paymaster Services (CPS)‚ expires at the end of this month. But Dlamini’s department has struggled to explain who will take over‚ given that CPS’s previous contract was declared irregular by the Constitutional Court.
