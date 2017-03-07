Zuma tells Malema why his judge of choice is not eligible for top job

Nkabinde is the current Acting Deputy Chief Justice.

The presidency said in a statement: "Constitutional Court judges hold office for a non-renewable term of 12 years. The Acting Deputy Chief Justice will be discharged from active service on 31 December 2017 after serving a non-renewable term of 12 years at the Constitutional Court.

"It is mandatory that she retires on the completion of the 12-year term at the Constitutional Court.

"The President does not have powers to extend the term of a Constitutional Court judge once she/he has served a full term."

Zuma added that he holds Nkabinde "in very high regard and appreciates the fact that the EFF has thought of her as worthy of nomination".

Zuma on Friday nominated Justice Raymond Zondo for the post. Justice Zondo has served as a Judge of the Constitutional Court since 2012 and has previously served as Judge President of the Labour Appeal Court.

Earlier on Tuesday‚ Malema said he had written to Zuma to overturn the decision. He said: “We are not opposed to Justice Zondo as a judge. As a matter of fact‚ we have great confidence in him. However‚ it is our strong-held view that a chance must be given to a black woman to inspire and advance the gender struggle against patriarchy.”

The position of Deputy Chief Justice became vacant as a result of the retirement of Dikgang Moseneke.