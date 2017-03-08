Malema tells Mboweni 'mandate accepted my governor' as Cassper teases new song
Julius “Juju” Malema traded in his red beret to don a red cape to ride to the rescue of former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni when he called for help to negotiate royalties with Cassper Nyovest.
Hip Hop artist Nyovest‚ whose real name is Refiloe Poolo‚ took to his Twitter on Wednesday night to announce the release of his new single – titled Tito Mboweni – on Friday.
#TitoMboweni dropping on iTunes in 2 days !!! This was My Mood when I heard the final Master!!! Get ready !!! pic.twitter.com/wVeAELmqWz— Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) 8 March 2017
Mboweni took to his Twitter account to have some fun and asked the Economic Freedom Fighter’s leader for help with negotiations to get a share of the royalties for the use of his name.
Juju, homeboy, can you negotiate with Cassper for royalties before Friday? Sizwe Dhlomo has successfully failed man. Eish!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) 8 March 2017
Malema also threw his hat in the ring for the fun and replied that he’s got Mboweni covered.
@tito_mboweni Mandate accepted my Governor— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) 8 March 2017
Their chances of getting a cut seem slim‚ according to fans who responded to the exchange.
RatherYouThanMe @IsaacKgafela summed it up in one snappy comment: "@tito_mboweni the only royalties you're getting is us screaming your name in clubs . . . sorry madala".
