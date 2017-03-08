 Malema tells Mboweni 'mandate accepted my governor' as Cassper teases new song - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Wed Mar 08 22:48:31 SAST 2017

Treasury saves tax payers billions

Malema tells Mboweni 'mandate accepted my governor' as Cassper teases new song

Azizzar Mosupi | 2017-03-08 21:29:36.0
Julius Malema, the firebrand leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) looks on before addressing his supporters during his campaign, ahead of the August 3 local government elections, in Etwatwa, a township near Benoni, South Africa
Julius Malema, the firebrand leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) looks on before addressing his supporters during his campaign, ahead of the August 3 local government elections, in Etwatwa, a township near Benoni, South Africa July 27, 2016.
Image by: SIPHIWE SIBEKO / REUTERS

Julius “Juju” Malema traded in his red beret to don a red cape to ride to the rescue of former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni when he called for help to negotiate royalties with Cassper Nyovest.

Save & Share

Hip Hop artist Nyovest‚ whose real name is Refiloe Poolo‚ took to his Twitter on Wednesday night to announce the release of his new single – titled Tito Mboweni – on Friday.

Mboweni took to his Twitter account to have some fun and asked the Economic Freedom Fighter’s leader for help with negotiations to get a share of the royalties for the use of his name.

Malema also threw his hat in the ring for the fun and replied that he’s got Mboweni covered.

Their chances of getting a cut seem slim‚ according to fans who responded to the exchange.

RatherYouThanMe‏ @IsaacKgafela summed it up in one snappy comment: "@tito_mboweni the only royalties you're getting is us screaming your name in clubs . . . sorry madala".

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X