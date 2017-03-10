Gordhan accepts invitation to brief parliament on social grants crisis
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has confirmed that he will brief parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on the country’s social grants crisis.
Scopa chairman Themba Godi said on Friday that the committee “is looking forward to this engagement to get a complete picture of what led to this crisis and how it is being resolved”.
The committee invited Gordhan to give the National Treasury’s perspective on the crisis after being briefed by Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.
“Scopa remains desirous and confident that social grants will be paid on 01 April 2017‚” Godi said in a statement.
“However‚ the committee’s main concern is whether that will be done following the prescripts of the laws governing public procurement or not. Scopa insists that those responsible for this crisis should be held accountable.”
