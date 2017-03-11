Nine people have lost their lives in the fires‚ which have destroyed hundreds of homes.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela offered his condolences to the families of those who had perished in the fires and urged others affected by the disaster to be vigilant of their own safety.

He said he would be visiting the Hout Bay area where two people are reported to have died to offer assistance to those who had been affected.

"I have also visited Wesbank near Kuils River today‚ where a family of four people lost their lives in a fire. I will engage the Western Cape Minister of Social Development in the Western Cape‚ Albert Fritz‚ to request that those who have been traumatised by these fires can receive counselling from his department‚” he said.

He welcomed the responsiveness of the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services as well as disaster management.

“We will assist those affected as best we can in dealing with the devastation caused by these fires.”

Three people were killed in separate fires in Kosovo‚ near Philippi.