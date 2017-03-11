This is the fate that possibly awaits parastatals under the Democratic Alliance (DA)‚ whose leader Mmusi Maimane told supporters on Saturday that the party would push for employees of SAA and members of the public to have shares in the beleaguered airline.

Addressing a small contingent of DA supporters in Atteridgeville‚ west of Pretoria‚ Maimane suggested that a DA national government would wash its hands of the struggling airline.

The party has previously expressed a strong desire to privatise SAA‚ following successive bailouts which run into billions of rand.

Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan has recently announced a further bailout from the government as it seeks to restore the ailing airline back to profitability.

Further plans to help SAA include merging it with SA Express and low-cost airline Mango.

Said Maimane: "We want shares in SAA to go to employees and ordinary people. We want SAA to be controlled by workers and the public. We want a BEE that benefits all‚ not a BEE of Dudu Myeni (SAA board chairperson)‚" said Maimane.

It remains to be seen whether the DA's plan is not a deliberate privatisation ploy disguised as empowerment and worker-control but the party intends to lobby trade unions‚ among other interest groups‚ to seek buy-in for its plans.

Saturday's mini-rally - dubbed The #Change19 Tour - is a precursor to the DA's 2019 general election campaign through which the party hopes to sweep the ANC out of power and Maimane is convinced that it is possible.

He listed numerous ANC blunders‚ the most recent being uncertainty over the payment of social grants and pensions to 17 millions beneficiaries and principally‚ which company would be contracted to pay the grants and pensions‚ although it appears likely that CPS will earn billions more from the government despite the Constitutional Court finding that the company's soon ending contract with the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) was illegal.

Maimane said he was not concerned whether the ANC elected Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa or former AU commission Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as its next leader because they were no better than President Jacob Zuma.

"Even if they elect Cyril Ramaphosa or Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ the cancer of corruption has infected them all‚" said Maimane.

"The problem with the ANC is not Jacob Zuma. The problem with the ANC is the ANC. Jacob Zuma is simply the commander-in-chief of corruption."

If the DA cannot singularly remove the ANC from power‚ it can possibly do so with the help of other opposition parties‚ said Maimane.

"We are even speaking to other political parties who said 'we are working well together in municipalities‚ let's work together nationally to remove these thieves (ANC)."

EFF leader Julius Malema last week revealed to the SABC that his party and the DA had agreed to suspend their participation in Parliament to force it to be dissolved for not quorating.

The ultimate aim‚ Malema told the public broadcaster‚ was to force fresh elections and a newly constituted Parliament after the Constitutional Court - in the Nkandla matter - found that Parliament had failed to hold Zuma and his executive to account for the expenditure on his private residence.

The DA denied having entered into such an agreement‚ only saying the matter had been discussed.

TMG Digital/Sunday Times