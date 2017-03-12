DA welcomes swift action by SAPS to find baby Siwaphiwe
The Democratic Alliance has welcomed the swift action taken by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Durban which led to finding one-month-old baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo alive and well after she was taken in an alleged hijacking at a Durban shopping centre on Friday.
Baby Siwaphiwe was found in the early hours of Sunday morning after police intercepted a vehicle near Mariannhill Toll Plaza - two days after frantic searches by police and community members.
Her mother and two other people have been arrested in connection with the abduction.
“The kidnapping during a hi-jacking highlights the crisis of rising trio crimes - carjacking‚ house robbery and business robbery - and the DA reiterates our call for SAPS to ensure that Crime Intelligence functions more effectively to address this‚” said DA spokesman on police matters Zakhele Mbhele.
“The DA welcomes the arrest of three suspects and trusts that a full investigation will take place‚” he added.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.