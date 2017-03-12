This is despite the assurance the agency gave to the Constitutional Court in 2015 that it will not award a new contract for the payment of grants and will undertake this task itself.

The court then discharged its supervisory role it had taken in 2014‚ when it declared that the five-year contract that SASSA signed with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) in 2012 for the payment of social grants was invalid.

The court had allowed the contract to run‚ pending the decision by SASSA to award a new tender. SASSA was also required to provide the court with a status report every court term on the evaluation and adjudication of a new bid.

However‚ SASSA and the minister informed the court in a “follow-up report” on March 3 that SASSA would not be able to pay grants itself and there was no new contractor in place.

In directions issued by the court on Wednesday‚ the court demanded to get answers by Monday afternoon‚ including the name of the person who determined that SASSA would not be able to pay grants by the end of March.

It also wanted to know the date when that person became aware SASSA would not be able to pay the grants itself at the end of March. The court wants to find out why it was not informed immediately of this fact and who made the decision that it was not necessary to inform the court.

The court also wants to know whether SASSA had entered into any agreement with CPS in relation to the payment of grants from April 1.

If so‚ the court wants the full details of the agreement‚ and if in writing‚ a copy is required.

The court also wants to find out if it is SASSA's contention that the new agreement is lawful and in compliance with the procurement requirements of the Constitution.

The court also requires full details of the steps taken‚ or envisaged to run a competitive bidding process again to have a new contractor appointed for the payment of grants‚ or steps to be taken to ensure SASSA will itself become capable of administering and paying the grants in future.

Dlamini welcomed the questions and has instructed the department and SASSA to work around the clock to provide the necessary information required by the court.

“The Department has always contended that the Constitutional Court is best placed to deal with the matter at hand because social assistance in South Africa is a human right enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa‚” the department said in a statement on Thursday.

The court will on Wednesday hear an application by Black Sash for the court to resume its supervisory role in the payment of grants.

The Black Sash also wants the court to rule on the use of the personal data of grant beneficiaries that results in unauthorised deductions from their accounts not sanctioned by the Social Assistance Act.