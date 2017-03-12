The Democratic Alliance says it has received confirmation of this from the Department of Social Development in response to its application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA).

“With less than 3 weeks until the invalid contract with CPS is set to expire‚ this confirmation is a damning indictment on the devastating inability by the Minister of Social Development‚ Bathbile Dlamini‚ to ensure that 17 million poor and vulnerable South Africans will receive their grants next month‚” said DA spokesperson on social development Bridget Masango.

“The DA also notes‚ with grave concern‚ media reports that President Jacob Zuma’s special adviser‚ Michael Hulley‚ played a key role in ensuring that CPS keeps the contract‚” she said.

The Sunday Times reported that Hulley held meetings with Dlamini and top SASSA officials to advise them to continue with the CPS contract.

“This may point to improper actions by him with the aim of thwarting a judgment of a Constitutional Court‚ and the DA will‚ therefore‚ report him to law society for investigation‚” Masango said.

She added that the DA had for some time been of the opinion that Dlamini had manufactured this crisis to ensure that CPS would be allowed to continue distributing the roughly R10 billion in social grants.

It has been reported that Dlamini has rejected any payment options that do not involve CPS‚ Masango noted. She said the vital question that must be asked was why Dlamini was so “hell bent” on making sure CPS continued to distribute grants.

“It is blatantly obvious that Dlamini is not fit for office. Her utter disregard for the rule of law and the Constitutional Court’s that the current CPS contract is invalid‚ her continued unwillingness and inability to answer questions around the payment of grants after the 31 March‚ her failure to answer 93% of Parliamentary questions on this crisis and her palpable disdain for millions of South Africans should see her fired immediately.

“With each passing day more evidence mounts against Dlamini. It is time that the livelihoods and well-being of millions of South Africans are put above narrow party political interests‚” Masango stated .

She added that the DA would explore all avenues to ensure Dlamini and all other implicated individuals were held accountable for putting lives at risk.