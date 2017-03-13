Minister announces new Prasa board
Transport minister Dipuo Peters unveiled a new board of the Passenger Rail agency of South Africa (Prasa) on Monday‚ after axing their predecessors last week.
Peters's announcement comes despite an urgent court application by the former board to reverse their removal by Peters and to interdict her from appointing a new board.
Peters said the new board chairman was Nazir Ali‚ former CEO of the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).
Other board members include union boss Frans Baleni‚ former transport department spokesman Tiyani Rikhotso‚ Xolile George‚ as well as a representative from National Treasury.
