WATCH: Dipuo Peters appoints new Prasa board, as old board goes to court
Transport minister Dipuo Peters has announced the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's new board - after axing their predecessors last week.
The board will be chaired Nazir Ali‚ former CEO of the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).
Ali will be joined by:
- Frans Baleni
- Ronny Mkhwanazi
- Tiyani Rikhotso
- Natalie Skeepers
- Constance Maleho
- Xolile George
- A National Treasury Representative
Peters explained that she dissolved the old board due to the fact that it was ignoring her instructions regarding service delivery and the company's mandate.
Peters’s announcement came amid an urgent court application by Molefe and his former Prasa colleagues to have their dismissal from the board declared illegal.
In the founding affidavit former Prasa board chairman Popo Molefe said Peters’s decision was an “abuse of public power” and an “irrational exercise of statutory power”.
“The minister failed to provide any basis … for taking the drastic step of wholesale removal of the applicants and effective decapitation of the governance structure at Prasa‚” he says in the affidavit. “The minister cannot remove simply because she wants to do so.”
