The Chief Justice issued a directive to Dlamini and Sassa officials earlier on Tuesday to explain themselves‚ in affidavits‚ by 3pm.

Thamo Mzobe‚ the previous acting chief executive officer of Sassa; Wiseman Khehla Magasela‚ the current acting chief executive officer and Dlamini‚ as Social Development Minister‚ were specifically named in the directive.

They were asked to explain “why the directions issued by Chief Justice (Mogoeng Mogoeng )‚ dated 8 March 2017‚ were not complied with.”

The directive cautioned that “further directions may be issued”.

Sassa had been given until 4pm on Monday to answer questions by the court‚ including why it would not be able to take over the payment of grants from Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) as it had earlier promised to do.

The court also wanted to know who was responsible and who in Sassa knew‚ and when they knew‚ that it could not manage to take over grant payments come April 1.

TMG Digital reported on Monday that the existing contract concludes at the end of March and Sassa is negotiating a deal to extend the contract with CPS outside of a normal tender process.

