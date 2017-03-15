WATCH: Julius Malema will never go back to the ANC – EFF responds

The EFF have hit back after Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza said he was contemplating bringing the red berets' leader Julius Malema back into the ruling party.

Mabuza, who also chairs the ANC in the province, was speaking at the youth league's provincial general council in Mbombela.

He mentioned that the ANC was weaker without Malema and ordered members of the ANCYL to go back to their branches and bring back members that have left the ANC.

EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said on Monday that Malema was not going anywhere. Ndlozi added that "DD (David Dadebe) Mabuza is using the name of the [commander-in-chief] to try to get coverage in the news because he (Mabuza) doesn't represent anything.

Speaking to parliament yesterday, EFF'S Sibonakaliso Phillip Mhlongo mentioned that Mabuza is using Malema's name to raise his profile for his campaign towards the upcoming ANC's general elective conference. He also said that he knew Mabuza very well and he says things that he doesn't mean just like president Zuma.