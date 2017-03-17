Beware of the DA‚ says Yengeni after being found guilty of drunk driving

Yengeni was addressing journalists outside the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

He was arrested in 2013 in Greenpoint while driving erratically in his Maserati. It was later found that his alcohol level was five times over the legal limit. Throughout the trial he maintained that there was a political conspiracy against him.

He also insisted that he had only three sips of traditional beer at his home in Gugulethu on the day of his arrest. The court dismissed both these claims. But outside court Yengeni still stuck to his story. Yet he also told journalists that he had learnt his lesson and that drinking and driving should not be condoned.

He advised that: “If you are drinking or you are about to drink it’s more preferable that you take a cab or public transport instead of driving yourself because then you will avoid injuring yourself and injuring others‚” he said.

Yengeni blamed his troubles on DA politics. “I still feel that the police must be very careful by any political agenda and doing their job. It goes without saying that Helen Zille and the Democratic Alliance think that black people do not belong here.

“Even yesterday she apologised for a very racist comment that she has made. The point I want to make is that officials of government should be extremely careful to be caught up within those political dynamics‚'' added Yengeni.

"If the Democratic Alliance government has certain views about black people‚ officials are and DA supporters are most likely to emulate the example of their leaders.”

He was referring to Zille's social media faux pas when she was forced to apologise for posting a tweet in which she appeared to be justifying colonialism. Zille is to face a disciplinary hearing as a result. Magistrate Grant Engel sentenced Yengeni to 90 days in prison or a fine of R30 000 but half of the sentence was suspended for five years.

This means the ANC leader will walk free after paying R15 000. Yengeni‚ an ANC national executive committee member‚ said he regretted being found guilty of drinking and driving because it was embarrassing for him.

JP Smith‚ Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security‚ said he is happy that the rule of law prevailed.

"I believe that fine should be harsher and [his] licence should have been suspended…he is a reckless driver that is willing to gamble with other people's lives‚'' said Smith.