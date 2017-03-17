Social grants: Read the full ConCourt judgment
Read the full judgment on the social grants case brought by NGO Black Sash at the Constitutional Court on Friday.
The court ruled this morning that the contract between Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) and the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) would be extended for 12 months‚ under stringent conditions.
Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini has also been ordered to explain to the court why she should not pay from her own pocket for the costs of an application that dealt with the grant payment debacle.
