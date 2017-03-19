Brazen thieves made off with 15 computers containing confidential information on South Africa’s judges and officials in the robbery.

“This is an attack on our judiciary which we must all condemn in the strongest terms‚” said DA spokesperson on justice Adv Glynnis Breytenbach‚ adding that the DA was “shocked and angered” over the incident.

“The DA will be submitting parliamentary questions as to why there wasn't adequate security at the office of the Chief Justice which allowed for the break-in to occur‚” Breytenbach said.

Like the robbery at the Helen Suzman Foundation‚ almost a year ago exactly‚ the DA viewed this as an act of intimidation‚ she added.

“It is highly suspicious that the break-in occurred the day after the Constitutional Court handed down a damning judgment in which they were highly critical of the Minister of Social Development‚ Bathabile Dlamini‚ and the social grants crisis she has manufactured.

“The DA welcomes that a special team of detectives have been assigned to investigate and urge them to find those responsible for this brazen attack as soon as humanly possible.

“Attacks on the judiciary cannot be allowed to stand and must be dealt with with the urgency and seriousness they deserve‚” Breytenbach stated.