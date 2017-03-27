Zuma's Gordhan move a party power play‚ says IRR

The Presidency issued a statement on Monday in which it confirmed that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas had been instructed to cancel their attendance at an international investment promotion roadshow to the United States.

"IRR analysts believe the move to be a political power play by factions of the African National Congress (ANC) aligned with the President‚ and what is loosely described as the Eastern Bloc of that party‚" the IRR said in a statement.

"The move is designed to publicly humiliate and weaken the so-called Western Bloc of the ruling party that is aligned with the Deputy President and the Minister of Finance."

It said that depending on how markets react to the move‚ it could be a precursor to the axing of Gordhan and a broader cabinet reshuffle.

"Should such a reshuffle occur in favour of the Eastern Bloc of the ANC‚ this may lead to significant swings in government policy on investment protection‚ property rights and fiscal prudence."

