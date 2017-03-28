The pair returned to South Africa earlier on Tuesday from a trip which had been aimed at investors and ratings agencies.

The recall has triggered renewed speculation of a cabinet reshuffle.

“I don’t know‚” Gordhan told reporters at the North Gauteng High Court when asked why they were called back.

But when pressed further‚ Gordhan said: “I did not recall myself. I think ask the Presidency‚” he said.

Asked whether he was to meet with Zuma to find out why he was called back‚ Gordhan said the media would be notified if a meeting was to be scheduled.

He told the media not believe rumours that he had fired from his position.

Earlier‚ Treasury spokesperson Yolisa Tyantsi told TimesLive that she was unaware of rumours that Gordhan planned to resign.

"[There is] no such that I know of‚" said Tyantsi via text message‚ when asked to comment on reports of Gordhan's imminent resignation.

This follows renewed speculation about Gordhan’s future after President Jacob Zuma on Monday recalled him and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas from roadshows in London and the US‚ aimed at investors and ratings agencies. Rumours of a cabinet reshuffle were rife.

ANN7 earlier reported that Zuma had informed the ANC’s top six of plans to remove Gordhan.

Gordhan was believed to be the main target of a reshuffle.

The ANC's top six spent Monday in marathon talks with the six leaders of the SA Communist Party‚ whose members have previously threatened to resign from cabinet if Zuma moves against Gordhan.

- TMG Digital