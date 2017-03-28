Treasury spokesperson has no knowledge of Gordhan resignation
A National Treasury spokesperson said she had no knowledge of rumours that finance minister Pravin Gordhan plans to resign.
"[There is] no such that I know of‚" said Treasury spokesperson Yolisa Tyantsi via text message‚ when asked to comment on reports of Gordhan's imminent resignation.
This follows renewed speculation about Gordhan’s future after President Jacob Zuma on Monday recalled Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas from roadshows in London and the US‚ aimed at investors and ratings agencies‚ triggering renewed speculation of a cabinet reshuffle. ANN7 earlier reported that Zuma had informed the ANC’s top six of plans to remove Gordhan.
Gordhan was believed to be the main target of a reshuffle.
The ANC's top six spent yesterday in marathon talks with the six leaders of the SA Communist Party‚ whose members have previously threatened to resign from cabinet if Zuma moves against Gordhan.
