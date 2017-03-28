In a statement released by the stalwarts on Tuesday as signatories of the "For the Sake of Our Future" document‚ they raised a number of question about the country's political situation.

"How can we as a nation lurch from crisis to crisis‚ and state there is no ‘crisis’; how can we have a situation when our judiciary is forced to intervene in matters that in any properly functioning constitutional democracy it would be unnecessary to do so‚ stretching from Nkandla through to Sassa?" they asked.

"How can we survive the so called ‘Hawks’‚ whose role is ‘priority crime investigation’ but are blind to the unacceptable levels of major corruption in companies and state owned entities within our economy; how can we have the President of the ANC who ignores its own constitution?"

The stalwarts have met the leadership of the ANC to express their concern at the level of corruption and disregard of the country’s supreme law.

The group said there had been significant steps in areas such as social welfare‚ housing‚ electrification and potable water. "But we also know that there are those with positions of power‚ who are denying our citizens a better life because of corruption‚ self-interest‚ nepotism and the ‘capture of’ or ‘gifting’ of important positions within the ANC‚ state owned entities‚ the private sector and government.

"They are destroying the values and traditions of the ANC and the trust that the overwhelming majority of our citizens gave the ANC during the struggle against apartheid and in the early days of our short democracy‚" the statement continued.

Their views come in the wake of the recall of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan from an investment roadshow in London and the death of struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada.

The group of stalwarts is made up of ANC’s struggle icons such the late Kathrada‚ Dennis Goldberg‚ Andrew Mlangeni‚ Frank Chikane‚ Ben Turok and many other former leaders of the ruling party.

"As we move closer to the 2019 elections‚ if we do not act we will see an acceleration of the looting of state resources and the positioning of those who will talk about ‘radical’ solutions‚ but in reality the only interests they will serve is their own.

"As stalwarts and veterans of the ANC our voice will continue to be raised in the memory of those who served the liberation struggle; all that was right about that fight against apartheid and in the interests of the future of our country. We believe that the ANC can be saved from those who wish to use it as a vehicle of self-interest."

- TMG Digital