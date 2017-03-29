WATCH LIVE: Struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada funeral service
Ahmed Kathrada 1929-2017: Struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada's funeral is underway in Johannesburg. He died on Tuesday morning after he had been admitted to hospital for surgery.
"Uncle Kathy", 87, leaves behind his wife, Barbara Hogan, 65, an ANC activist who was jailed for treason.
