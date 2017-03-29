 WATCH LIVE: Struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada funeral service - Times LIVE
   
Wed Mar 29 10:18:13 SAST 2017
WATCH LIVE: Struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada funeral service

Times LIVE | 2017-03-29 09:58:24.0

Ahmed Kathrada 1929-2017: Struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada's funeral is underway in Johannesburg. He died on Tuesday morning after he had been admitted to hospital for surgery.

"Uncle Kathy", 87, leaves behind his wife, Barbara Hogan, 65, an ANC activist who was jailed for treason.

