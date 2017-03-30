Furious magistrate orders Andile Lungisa to appear in court
The Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday ordered Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa to leave his council meeting and come to court immediately or a warrant would be issued for his arrest.
The furious magistrate said work – or a meeting – was not more important than court.
Lungisa arrived at court a short while later‚ after initially prioritisng his council meeting over his court appearance.
The cases involves Lungisa‚ 39‚ and Ward 19 councillor Gamalihleli Maqula‚ 28‚ both of whom are facing charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
Lungisa is accused of hitting DA councillor Rano Kayser over the head with a glass jug‚ while Maqula is accused of stabbing DA chief whip Werner Senekal in the back with a sharp object during a council brawl in October 2016.
The case against the two men was postponed to April 11 2017 for trial dates to be arranged.
This story appeared in The Herald
