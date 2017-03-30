Malema was speaking during an interview on Power FM‚ where he was asked what he thinks will happen if Zuma makes changes to his Cabinet.

“This is the end of him. We must prepare ourselves for a new president.”

Malema said his party was consulting its lawyers on whether they can pass a motion of no confidence against Zuma‚ should the president move his ministers around.

“We must take steps. If they don’t work‚ at least we’ve taken a position‚” Malema said.

“ANC members must know they took an oath to protect South Africa and they must speak to the conscience about the right thing to do.”

Malema said ANC leaders‚ including Jesse Duarte‚ Baleka Mbete and Gwede Mantashe were bargaining with Zuma about who should replace finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas‚ whose futures hang in the balance.

He said if Gordhan and Jonas are fired‚ the Gupta family will “accumulate a lot of money” before Zuma steps down as president.