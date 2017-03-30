UPDATE: ANC top 6 meeting wraps, reshuffle unfolding

He is now expected to meet cabinet ministers individually this evening ahead of a cabinet reshuffle, sources have told Timeslive.

The meeting with the ANC's top six leaders is said to have lasted close to 3 hours.

This after Zuma summoned the group at short notice to a meeting in Pretoria on Thursday evening. The ANC's top six consist of Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa, Gwede Mantashe, Jessie Duarte, Zweli Mkhize and Baleka Mbete.

TimesLive has reliably learnt that ANC officials were given a message to meet the president at 6.30PM at his presidential home‚ Mahlambandlovu.

The President's office were tasked at communicating the message late Thursday afternoon and the officials were made to go to Pretoria at short notice.

This meeting comes three days after Zuma told the ANC top six meeting that he wanted to remove finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

Only in exceptional circumstances does Zuma summon the ANC top leaders - when an issue cannot wait until their scheduled Monday meetings.

On Monday‚ Zuma cited an intelligence report which seeks to implicate Gordhan in trying to overthrow the state as a reason to remove him.

The president indicated that he would replace Gordhan with newly sworn-in ANC MP Brian Molefe but this was rejected by at least three top leaders.

The SACP in a meeting on Monday also rejected Zuma's decision to replace Gordhan.

Zuma arrived in Pretoria from Cape Town after addressing the House of Traditional Leaders.

- TMG Digital/The Times