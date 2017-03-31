Electoral Commission chief steps down

Moepya has served on the IEC for more than 18 years.

According to a statement by the IEC he decided ''not to take up the offer'' to renew his contract.

"Deputy chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo has been appointed acting chief executive while the due process to appoint a replacement CEO is undertaken‚'' an IEC said.

"The commission wishes Mr Moepya well in his future endeavours and would like to express the gratitude on behalf of the Electoral Commission for his many years of service‚ professionalism and dedication to the institution and to deepening electoral democracy both in South Africa and beyond our country’s borders through various bilateral and multilateral forums.''