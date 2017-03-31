Judge Owen Rogers said the application served no purpose because some of the ministers‚ including new finance minister Malusi Gigaba‚ who moves from home affairs‚ had already been sworn in.

Anton Katz‚ appearing for the DA‚ questioned why Zuma sacked Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan but retained Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

“It can never be said that it is in the interest of this country to give the keys to the treasury to the Guptas‚” he said

James Selfe‚ the DA’s chairman of the federal executive‚ said his party wanted Friday evening's swearing-in postponed until Zuma’s decision was reviewed or a proposed motion of no confidence against him was debated in parliament.

“The decision is profoundly irrational in the first instance‚” said Selfe. “It is probably illegal in the second instance. But more than anything‚ it is cataclysmic for the South African economy and for its people….It is just bad‚ bad.”

Ismail Jammie‚ SC‚ for the president dismissed the court action as the “DA’s unhappiness with the finance minister".

Dozens of DA supporters protested outside court in Cape Town against the swearing-in of ministers the party characterised as “compromised and co-opted individuals”.

They sang: “Zuma’s father rides a baboon‚ Zuma’s father is a witch.”