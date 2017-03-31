Speaking in Pretoria on Friday‚ Gordhan thanked the nation and even President Jacob Zuma for the opportunity to serve South Africa.

“I didn’t apply for this job. I was asked as part of national service to take this job. And for the first time I also want to say to you what I said when I was asked to take this job‚ I said ... why me? I was in fact enjoying getting back to basics thing going in Cogta … I mentioned two named that the president could consider ... and he said no‚ you are the man they say can calm the markets‚” Gordhan said.

However‚ he expressed disgust at the grounds on which he was ultimately fired.

“This is the so-called intelligence report and if you read it you will know it is absolute nonsense‚” Gordhan said waving the one paged document.

Gordhan said "there is an allegation that's floating around which sickens me".

"And the allegation is that I'm having secret meetings to undermine this country."

Gordhan said the allegation was "manufactured in Mars".

"If anybody wants us not to do this job‚ just tell us not to do this job‚" he said.

"We don't need brown bags. Our sales are not for sale‚" Gordhan added‚ referring to an alleged bribe offered to his junior.

