WATCH: I'm unhappy with reshuffle‚ but I won't resign - Ramaphosa
Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa says he is unhappy with President Jacob Zuma's decision to reshuffle Cabinet‚ but says he will not resign.
Ramaphosa launched a unprecedented verbal attack Zuma, whose midnight reshuffle sent the rand currency plunging and triggered accusations that he was promoting graft.
Zuma axed finance minister Pravin Gordhan, unleashing a wave of opposition in the African National Congress.
Ramaphosa said Zuma had not properly consulted the ANC's leadership.
"The president has effected his Cabinet reshuffle. Before doing so‚ he met ANC officials. It was just a process of informing us of his decision‚" Ramaphosa said on SABC TV news.
