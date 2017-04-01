"I’m not going to fill anybody’s shoes. I have my own shoes that I’m wearing. I understand the responsibility with which I have been entrusted. I am not new to government. I have been in government for 13 years now and I have also served for four years in the portfolio of public enterprises. I am not new to the economic sector‚" a confident Gigaba told reporters.

On Friday evening‚ President Jacob Zuma led the swearing in of new Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers after a major shake-up of the national executive the prior evening.

He said the Cabinet reshuffle was to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Shortly after the newly Cabinet members took their oath of office at the Presidential Guest House‚ in a ceremony led by Judge Sisi Khampepe‚ Gigaba told reporters that his key responsibility would be to stabilise the economy.

"My priority right now is to stabilise the economy‚ to calm the markets and to continue engaging with different stakeholders as I have started doing today‚" said Gigaba.

He said he was looking forward to working with the current administration and had no intention of bringing in his own team.

"The leadership of the department is there. The changes in the national executive do not of necessity mean there should be changes in the administration. I cannot foresee what individual members of the administration are going to decide. I met with them this afternoon‚ and I reassured them of my support‚ my leadership and my reliance on them‚” added Gigaba.

During the briefing‚ he also revealed that he would be meeting his predecessor‚ Pravin Gordhan who was seen as the main target for Zuma's reshuffling of the Cabinet.

Born in 1971 in Eshowe‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ Gigaba takes over control of the public purse strings at the age of 46‚ making him the youngest finance minister in the country's history.

His previous portfolios include both deputy and minister of Home Affairs as well as minister of Public Enterprises.

Before being redeployed as finance minister‚ he headed the Home Affairs department from 2014.