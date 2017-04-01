In a statement released on Saturday morning‚ Mbalula‚ who was appointed minister of sport in November 2010‚ said he was filled deep sense of nostalgia amid camaraderie and fellowship.

“I take this opportunity to thank the sports movement in your capacity as the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) and sport bodies for your collegial partnership over the past six years in the efforts to development and transform the South African sport and recreation landscape‚” he said.

“We have indeed as a collective traversed and ventured into uncharted territories in our quest to bring about a non-racial‚ democratic and non-sexist system in our country. Our National Sport and Recreation Plan (NSRP) is the barometer through which we measure our success or lack thereof.”

He added that he was hopeful that the National Sport and Recreation Plan (NSRP)‚ as encapsulated in the National Development Plan (NDP)‚ "will find resonance in our national psyche as it inspires us to do more in sport and recreation".

“I am looking forward to collaborating with you in the spirit to develop and transform sport and recreation in South Africa. I am looking forward to the new challenge and I will tackle it with the bravado and tenacity it deserves‚” he said.

- TMG Digital/TMG Sport