Zuma arrives in 'Maritzburg for social housing launch
President Jacob Zuma has arrived in Pietermaritzburg for the launch of the Westgate Social Housing project.
After unveiling a plaque‚ Zuma handed over keys to two houses in the project‚ which is earmarked for households with monthly incomes of between R1‚500 and R7‚500.
On arrival‚ Zuma was greeted by Housing Minister Lindiwe Sisulu‚ ANC treasurer Zweli Mkhize - who earlier on Saturday issued a scathing statement against Number One - and KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development MEC and ANC provincial chairman Sihle Zikalala. He was greeted by ululations and singing from construction workers who had been patiently waiting for him since the morning.
Zuma is expected to address the local community in Imbali township later on Saturday.
TMG Digital/TimesLIVE
