Expect a revolt unless young people‚ blacks and women included in economy: Dlamini-Zuma

The ex-wife of President Jacob Zuma was delivering the closing address of the ANC Women’s League eThekwini three-day elective conference in Durban on Sunday.

Dlamini-Zuma‚who has been endorsed by the women’s league and the ANC Youth League to be the party’s next leader‚ said women continued to remain “largely excluded from the main economy because of the colour of their skin”.

“In South Africa it’s well known that few companies have the monopoly in almost all of the sectors...These companies happen to be led and dominated by white males..

“This in my view is not sustainable. You can’t have a country where the majority are not part and parcel of the main economy.

“If we don’t change this situation the young lions [ANC Youth League] will revolt.. it’s an imperative... we don’t have a choice.

“We are saying it must include more black‚ more young and more female ownership...”

The youth league has for a long time reiterated that young South Africans were in a "war" for economic freedom.

- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE