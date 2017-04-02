Zuma the most dangerous enemy of SA economy‚ says COPE

COPE spokesman Dennis Bloem said on Sunday the country must know that it is in serious trouble when the Deputy President‚ Secretary General and Treasurer General of the ANC came out publicly and distance themselves from their President's Cabinet reshuffle.

“This is a sign that we are in danger. It is also clearer than daylight that the list was compiled by the Guptas‚” Bloem asserted.

“COPE wants to reject the allegations that Gordhan and his Deputy Mcebisi Jonas were on a mission to sabotage and overthrow the Zuma government‚ it is absolutely nonsense‚” Bloem said of the axing of the two men in a major midnight shake-up of the Cabinet.

“Zuma can tell us about somebody else but not these two tried and tested freedom fighters. Some of us in COPE know these comrades and their contribution in the freedom struggle. Gordhan played a major role and puts his life at risk by participating in a very dangerous and sensitive operation called ‘Operation Vula’ to advance our freedom and democracy that we are enjoying today. Zuma can't and must not try to fool us‚” he added.

Saying the country was in a very serious crisis‚ Bloem urged South Africans to defend their hard-won democracy and reclaim the government from “those who have stolen it and want to loot the National Treasury”.

He added that COPE was also considering laying criminal charges of high treason and economic sabotage against Zuma.