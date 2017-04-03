BlackMonday has many seeing red

Black Monday has left many South Africans seeing red. They took to Twitter to voice their concerns about the call to wear black in reaction to the growing concern over President Jacob Zuma's recent Cabinet reshuffling.

The reshuffle saw Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas being sacked. Malusi Gigaba has taken the reigns at National Treasury‚ with Sfiso Buthelezi at his side.

Many were disappointed that other national issues had not prompted a #BlackMonday response.

Dijtjhaba Selemela tweeted: "I always wear "black" in the form of my skin and my issues have always got the least attention. We have a lot more to focus on #BlackMonday"

Champ Payne: "When you're trying to see the point of #BlackMonday"

Tommy Tembesthuizen: "Where was #Blackmonday when Mrs Sparrow called black children monkeys? No other race participate d in that battle... We we're alone"

Abuti Rounder: "I hope y'all don't confuse our rejection of #Blackmonday with support for JZ' s actions"

Read a Book CEO‚ Tebogo Ditshego: "Why wasn't there mourning after the Sharpeville Massacre or June 16‚ 1976? Yet you're "mourning" after a cabinet reshuffle? #BlackMonday"

Nonto Zwide Ngcobo: "Hey how's #Blackmonday going?"

Dolfie: "Where was #blackmonday whn da sassa crisis ws all over the news? What about the NSFAS crisis? Or the continuing rape culture?"