Gigaba vows big changes at Treasury
New Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has set out an agenda that is “unapologetically” focused on using the state’s R500bn procurement bill and public infrastructure spend to drive business to black enterprises and professionals.
At a Saturday morning media conference, called less than 36 hours after he was appointed in Thursday night’s shock Cabinet reshuffle, Gigaba made it clear that things would be very different at the Treasury from now on — prompting questions about how long director-general Lungisa Fuzile would stay.
The highly regarded Fuzile did not directly answer questions on Saturday whether he would see out his contract, which ends in May 2018.
Read the full story on BusinessLIVE
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.